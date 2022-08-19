Last Updated:

West Bengal: PIL Filed Against 21 BJP Leaders Over 'abnormal' Growth In Income

A PIL has been filed against 21 BJP leaders including some names like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Samik Bhattacharya over 'abnormal' growth in income.

Days after a PIL was filed against Trinamool Congress (TMC) leaders over a 'suspicious' growth in their assets and income, in a fresh development, a similar PIL has now been filed against 21 BJP leaders including some names like Suvendu Adhikari, Dilip Ghosh, and Samik Bhattacharya. The PIL which has been filed on the same ground seeks to understand how the leaders' income and assets have witnessed an 'abnormal rise' in the last 5 years. 

According to the latest update, the PIL which has been submitted in front of the Calcutta High Court on Thursday states that all the BJP leaders who have been appointed as parliamentarians and legislators have already announced in their documents that they are not involved in any kind of side businesses or employment. 

Thereafter, claiming that the BJP MPs and MLAs have disclosed their income source in their election affidavit, the petition alleges that their income and assets have risen dramatically in the last five years. It also sought orders to investigate the matter. 

The names included in the PIL are some renowned faces of the West Bengal BJP unit such as Suvendu Adhikari, his father Sisir Kumar Adhikari, his brother Dibyendu Adhikari followed by others like Dilip Ghosh, Samik Bhattacharya, Agnimitra Paul, Locket Chatterjee, and Anupam Hazra among others.

Similarly, the names of CPI(M) leader Mohammad Salim and Congress' Abdul Mannan have been also included in the PIL. It is pertinent to note that a similar PIL was earlier filed this month against 19 TMC leaders. 

PIL against TMC leaders

On the edge of the ongoing probe against two major TMC leaders Partha Chatterjee and Anubrata Mondal, a PIL was filed in the Calcutta High Court against 19 other party leaders alleging an 'unexplained' growth in the income and assets of the TMC legislators, parliamentarians, and ministers.

Some of the names included in the PIL are Bratya Basu, Firhad Hakim, Maloy Ghatak, Jyotipriyo Mullick, Arup Roy, Javed Ahmed Khan, Seuli Saha, Biman Banerjee, and Arjun Singh among others. 

