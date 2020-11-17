West Bengal Police 'heckles' BJP MP At Last Rites Of Martyred Jawan; Guv Slams CM Mamata

The West Bengal Police on Sunday allegedly heckled a BJP MP in Nadia district’s Raghunathpur village while he was going to pay respects to martyred General Subodh Ghosh who sacrificed his life for the nation on Friday amid the ceasefire violations by Pakistan in Jammu and Kashmir.

MP Jagannath Sarkar of the Ranaghat constituency said the incident occurred when was on his way to attend the wreath-laying ceremony organised in honour of General Ghosh, before the cremation. Sarkar claimed that the police misbehaved with him and insulted him in public. The TMC government, however, denied the allegations.

West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar took notice of the incident and criticised the police and administration officers over the treatment meted out towards the MP. Dhankar said Jagannath Sarkar was obstructed from attending the last rites of the fallen soldier even when he was in a position to do so.

'Police neutrality in flames'

The Governor also shared a video of the incident on Twitter and sought a report from the ACS of Bengal over the “gross dereliction of duty” by the SP and the DM of Nadia.

Police “Political neutrality” @MamataOfficial in flames !



Treatment meted out @WBPolice to MP Jagannath Sarkar at last rite ceremony of martyr Sh.Subodh Ghosh at Palassy crematorium, Nadia is gross dereliction of duty by SP and DM #Nadia



Sought report from ACS @HomeBengal DGP pic.twitter.com/ReD1pNmhKt — Governor West Bengal Jagdeep Dhankhar (@jdhankhar1) November 17, 2020

The TMC and the Nadia district administration has refused to comment on the matter. Refuting the allegation, a senior official said there was a ‘simple misunderstanding’ and accused the BJP of creating an issue.

