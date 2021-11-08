West Bengal Post-poll Violence: Calcutta HC Directs CBI, SIT To File New Report On Dec 23

The Calcutta high court has ordered both the CBI and the SIT to produce new investigation reports by December 23 on the West Bengal post-poll violence case. December 23 is the next date for the case's hearing. On Monday, the Calcutta High Court accepted the latest status report presented by the Special Investigation Team (SIT) set up by the Court to look into incidents other than murder, rape, and crimes against women that occurred after the West Bengal assembly elections were declared in May 2021.

In an order dated August 19, the Supreme Court also asked the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) to investigate incidents of murder, rape, and other crimes against women that purportedly occurred after the election results were announced. The first case was filed at Golf Green police station in Kolkata on May 16, 2021, alleging that the accused (Kolkata citizens) attacked the complainant and his family members with bamboo, rod, blade, and other objects and that the victims were injured as a result of the attack.

The patients were transferred to PG Hospital and treated before being released. The Police later added Sections 354 and 506 of the IPC to the case in response to the Court's directives. The second case was filed on May 1, 2021, at Gangaram police station in South Dinajpur district, alleging that the accused (Gangarampur locals) went to the victim's home on April 27, 2021, and carried him to Gangarampur Kaldighi. The victim was then allegedly attacked by the accused with an iron rod, bamboo, and other deadly weapons, leaving him gravely injured. The victim was admitted to Gangarampur Kaldighi Hospital, however, he died on April 29, 2021, as a result of his injuries.

The third complaint was filed at the Amdanga police station in North 24 Parganas earlier this year. It was alleged that the accused murdered the victim. It was also said that the victim's body was discovered hanging on May 10, 2021. The CBI has so far registered 43 instances, which are still being investigated. Following the announcement of the state Assembly election results on May 2, many acts of violence were recorded in various parts of West Bengal.

