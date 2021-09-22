West Bengal Post-poll Violence: CBI Files 2 More Cases On Calcutta HC's Order

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday registered two more cases in connection with post-poll violence in West Bengal. The action came in compliance with the orders of the Calcutta High Court. Till September 18, the CBI had registered a total of 37 FIRs in the West Bengal post-poll violence. On Monday, CBI registered another FIR in the death case of a BJP supporter during post-poll violence in West Bengal.

The wife of the deceased had alleged that her husband was killed by Trinamool Congress (TMC) goons in Nadia district. The CBI then registered an FIR under IPC section 302 (murder). Narayan Dey's wife, complainant Purnima Dey, said in her complaint that her husband was a Toto driver by profession, and on April 18, during the post-poll violence in Kanchannagar, he was returning home. And, he wasn't aware of the violent situation going on in the State.

BJP supporter's wife complaint read, "But as my husband Narayan Dey was known as a BJP supporter in the locality, a group of TMC goons surrounded him and brutally beat him. At that moment, police reached the spot and arrested everyone along with him".

West Bengal post-poll violence

After the declaration of the West Bengal Assembly poll results on May 2, several incidents of violence were reported at various places. As of June 10, the West Bengal Legal Services Authority (WBLSA) had received nearly 3243 complaints about a range of problems including looting, threats, assault, sexual assault, ransom demand, land-grabbing, and forced closure of businesses.

Calcutta HC's verdict

In its report submitted on July 12, the National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) committee had opined that the situation in the state is a manifestation of the "Law of Ruler" instead of "Rule of Law". Highlighting the "pernicious politico-bureaucratic-criminal nexus" in the state, it recommended that cases involving offences such as rape, murder, etc. should be probe by the CBI and tried outside the state whereas the other cases should be investigated by a court-monitored SIT. Ruling that TMC's allegations of bias against the NHRC panel don't hold merit, the Calcutta HC agreed to order a CBI probe in cases of murder and crimes against women on August 19.

It also entrusted all other cases referred by the NHRC to an SIT comprising IPS officers Suman Bala Sahoo, Soumen Mitra and Ranbir Kumar. The 5-judge bench revealed that the working of this team will be monitored by former HC Chief Justice Manjula Chellur. Directing the state government to hand over all documents and records to the investigative agencies, it warned that any obstruction in the course of the probe will be taken very seriously.

On August 19, the Calcutta High Court had ordered that probe into cases of alleged murder and rape be carried out by CBI. The West Bengal government has moved to the Supreme Court challenging High Court's order of a court-monitored CBI investigation into the cases. Earlier, a seven-member committee set up by the NHRC had probed into the case and had suggested a court-monitored CBI probe.

The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for investigation and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team. The state government has been instructed to take immediate measures for compensating the victims of post-poll violence.

Image: PTI/Shutterstock/Representative Image