West Bengal Post-Poll Violence: CBI Files Three More Cases, 31 FIRs Registered In Total

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Tuesday filed 3 new FIRs in two places. According to PTI, CBI filed these cases in Purba Medinipur's Nandigramand Cooch Behar's Sitalkuchi areas. The central investigation agency has so far registered a total of 31 FIRs in connection with the case. However, West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress (TMC) supremo Mamata Banerjee alleged that BJP workers are accompanying CBI officials in the ongoing CBI probe into post-poll violence.

Mamata Banerjee: 'We have no problem with CBI, but why are they taking BJP leaders with them?'

While stating that five BJP workers and 16 TMC workers lost their lives in the Bengal post-poll violence, Mamata Banerjee had said that the state government has no problem with the CBI. While questioning the reason for CBI letting BJP leaders accompany them to villages, she had stated that National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) and all other commissions have become political. She also alleged that the members of the same are from the BJP.

Earlier on Friday, the CBI registered 11 FIRs in connection with the Bengal post-poll violence. This came after a Calcutta High Court (HC) directive earlier this month. The FIRs have been registered under IPC Sections of murder, attempt to murder, Arms Act, trespassing, kidnapping and the first FIR in a rape case.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a court-monitored CBI probe into the incidents of post-poll violence in the state. The High Court also ordered to set up Special Investigation Teams (SIT) for probe into the matter and senior officers from West Bengal cadre will be a part of the team. The court also directed the state government to take immediate steps for the compensation of the victims of post-poll violence.

Post-poll violence in West Bengal

The BJP, Congress, CPI(M), TMC, and ISF were up in arms over the violence which claimed at least 16 lives following the declaration of election results. While the MHA sought a detailed report from the state government regarding the "post-election violence targeting opposition political workers in the state" and sent a four-member team there. PM Modi called up West Bengal Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar and expressed his anguish at the law and order situation in the state. Though TMC attributed the deaths to "intra-BJP fights," Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee requested everyone to remain peaceful.

