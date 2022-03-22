West Bengal: SIT Formed To Probe Death Of 10 People Killed In Birbhum Fire

In a recent update to a fire incident that was reported in West Bengal claiming the lives of at least 10 people, the Mamata Banerjee-led West Bengal government has constituted a three-member special investigation team to probe the death of those who died in Birbhum after houses were allegedly set on fire for revenge. So far, 11 people have been arrested in this regard.

DGP Manoj Malviya clarified that the incident doesn't seem to be the result of a political rivalry between two parties. This came after Bhadu Sheikh, the deputy chief of ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC) controlled-Barshal gram panchayat was murdered on Monday following which an irate mob set ablaze several houses in which around several people were burnt alive.

Speaking at a press conference, West Bengal DGP Manoj Malviya said, "Fire department has confirmed today morning that only seven bodies were taken out. Yesterday three injured people were taken to the hospitals of which one breathed his last today".

He stated that the incident doesn't seem like a rivalry between parties but more of personal revenge among two people. This rivalry intention might have caused the death of the local panchayat leader and any update on this will be informed by today (March 22) evening.

TMC panchayat leader’s murder in West Bengal

When Bhadu Sheikh was at a shop on NH-60, he was attacked with bombs. The panchayat functionary of Barosal village was taken to a nearby hospital where he was declared dead on arrival. This provoked a mob attack and as a result, several houses of the opposition gang were reportedly set on fire at the village of Bhadu Sheikh.

Fire officials said that around a dozen houses were set on fire but when they reached the spot to control the fire, they were not allowed to do their job. They mentioned that it is very difficult to identify the bodies as they had been completely charred. Fire officials said that from a single house seven bodies were traced. The bodies were sent to Rampurhat Medical College Hospital for autopsy.

As Anubrata Mondal, the TMC’s district unit president, claimed on Tuesday the houses caught fire because of a short circuit, some locals alleged that the houses were set on fire during attacks by TMC members. Mondal denied allegations of infighting and retaliatory attacks. “The villagers died when their houses caught fire because of the short circuit. There was no violence last night,” Mondal said adding that footage of cameras installed around the crime scene was being examined.

(Image: ANI)