West Bengal: Smugglers Of Phensedyl Syrup Open Fire In Nadia; One BSF Jawan Injured

A Border Security Force (BSF) jawan, identified as Satish Kumar, suffered a bullet injury in the firing by transborder smugglers in West Bengal, on Monday. A group of BSF jawans were fired at by smugglers of Phensedyl at around 4.30 p.m. in village Sikra Colony under Police Station, Chapra District Nadia when they went to conduct searches at a house and recovered a large number of Phensedyl bottles in gunny bags and cartons. The smugglers escaped with a large quantity of seized Phensedyl.

" Local Police of PS-Chapra has been requested to register separate cases under NDPS Act and attempt to murder and Arms Act against smugglers and arrest them immediatley," the BSF said in a statement.

Phensedyl smuggling

Phensedyl, a codeine-based cough syrup, which falls under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act, 1985 remains a challenge for the border guarding forces along the India-Bangladesh border. In the first few weeks of 2022, the South Bengal Frontier of the BSF had seized about 1,000 bottles of Phensedyl in the border areas. South Bengal Frontier seized about 1.64 lakh bottles of the cough syrup in 2021, and in 2020, 2.99 lakh bottles were seized.

Pertinently, a bottle costs about Rs 200 in India and the moment it crosses the border, the price goes up to thousands. Reportedly, during the talks between the border guarding forces of both the countries, the officials of Border Guards Bangladesh had expressed concern over the smuggling.