West Bengal SSC Scam: CBI Raids NBU VC Subires Bhattacharyya's Office, Seals Apartment

In conjunction with its investigation into the school recruitment scam, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) raided and sealed the flat of vice chancellor of North Bengal University (NBU) and a former head of the SSC, Subires Bhattacharyya in Kolkata on Wednesday.

This comes as a 12-member CBI team yesterday raided the NBU vice-chancellor Subires Bhattacharyya's office in Siliguri in connection with West Bengal SSC recruitment scam. Whereas another team of the central agency sealed his apartment in the Bansdroni area of Kolkata. Notably, Bhattacharyya's name appeared in the report of a committee appointed by the Calcutta High Court, which claimed that illegal appointments had been made in recent years in institutions supported or run by the West Bengal government based on recommendations from the School Service Commission (SSC). It's important to note that Bhattacharyya presided over the SSC from 2014 to 2018.

In addition to CBI raids in Siliguri, the central agency on Wednesday arrested another linkman in connection with the SSC scam case. Notably, the arrested accused has been identified as Pradip Singh who, according to the sources, will be produced in court on Thursday, August 25.

It is pertinent to mention that expelled TMC minister Partha Chatterjee and his close aide Arpita Mukherjee were arrested by the ED in the concerned case of SSC recruitment.

SSC recruitment scam

The scam dates back to 2016, when certain candidates, enlisted on the final panel of employees after successfully passing through the West Bengal School Service Commission (WBCSSC) examination process including a written examination and interviews, eventually failed to secure appointments and moved the court alleging irregularities.

The court thereafter ordered a CBI investigation into as many as seven cases of irregularities in the recruitment of assistant teachers in classes IX and X and non-teaching staff in group C and D in state-run and government-aided schools. The ED is also investigating the cases under the PMLA act.

(With inputs from PTI)