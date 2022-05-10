West Bengal: Two Bombs Hurled In Bhatpara After Clashes Between 2 Groups, Five Injured

Tensions continue to prevail in West Bengal's Bhatpara in North 24 Parganas after two bombs were hurled by a group of miscreants on Monday evening. As per the latest updates, five people are said to have been injured in the blast and are presently undergoing treatment for the same.

Notably, this comes at a time when a similar incident was reported where a socket bomb was hurled in front of the house of Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) MP Arjun Singh's 'Majdoor Bhavan' at Jagddal in West Bengal's North 24 Paraganas district.

The police is investigating the matter and trying to rule out the reason behind the attack. Also, a political angle is yet to be ascertained in connection to the attack. Some of the eyewitnesses also spoke to the media and narrated the timeline of the attack.

One of the eye-witnesses said, "We don't know the people who attacked, however, two bombs were hurled during which 7-8 people were injured. One has been taken to Kalyani and the people have received multiple stitches due to the injuries. During this attack, some people who work as daily wage workers got injured and now we are providing treatment to them."

Another man Hirasha who got injured in the attack also spoke to the media and said that he was returning from work when the attacks took place. "Bombs were hurled after they had a dispute, however, I don't know who was involved in the dispute. I work in printing and was working from work. I have 2016 stitches after getting injured", he said.

No political angle ruled out so far

While a situation of tension continues to remain in the district following multiple incidents of bombings, Bhatpara is one of the tensest regions as such incidents take place often and suspicious items are recovered several times.

As far as the recent incident is concerned, it took place after two groups under the influence of alcohol got into a dispute which turned out violent. They later started hurling bombs at each other leading to five people getting injured in the clash. They were passing from the area. While the police are presently investigating the matter, an angle of a political clash is not yet ruled out in the matter

Image: Republic