West Bengal: Two Dead In Clashes Between TMC & Anti-CAA Protestors In Murshidabad

On Wednesday, an anti-CAA-NRC protest turned violent in the State of West Bengal, and two people died in the clashes which broke out between the protestors and the TMC. The incident which took place in Shahebnagar in Jalangi, Murshidabad district, left two dead after the TMC clashed with the Muslim organisation that had called for the protest in the State.

The organisation had also called for a bandh and a strike. Although the TMC is also against the CAA, clear instructions have been passed by Mamata Banerjee that no bandh in the state will be carried out or supported.

Read: High Drama in Kerala Assembly: Cong MLAs block Guv, then CM insists he read anti-CAA move

Bombs hurled, shots fired

The TMC cadres that arrived at the site of the protesters clashed with the demonstrators during which petrol bombs were hurled, and rounds were fired. Clashes further escalated after groups resorted to the torching of motorbikes and vandalizing vehicles. Two people suffered bullet injuries and succumbed to their injuries after they were rushed to the hospital.

The identity of the two deceased and their party affiliations is yet to be ascertained and police. It is still not confirmed if the workers were from TMC or the Muslim organization.

Read: ED summons PFI top-brass to probe 'money-trail' between PFI & anti-CAA protests in UP

The Mamata Banerjee-led TMC government in the State has previously also stated that she will only extend her support to the anti-CAA protests in the state if they are peaceful. She has also stated that no Bandhs will be tolerated. When the TMC workers went to protest against the Bandh, clashes broke out. Both sides have claimed that the other had resorted to violence.

Read: Kapil Sibal, Indira Jaising reject claims of PFI paying them for anti-CAA protests

Surat, Dhule also report violence

Two other areas reported 'Bharat Bandh' violence today due to protests against the CAA or NRC. Stone pelting on police officers was also reported in Surat. The areas which were affected in these clashes include Murshidabad, Surat, and Dhule. It was alleged that this seemed like a pre-planned attack for a nationwide Bandh across the country.

Read: EXCLUSIVE: Republic accesses sensational documents -PFI Funding anti-CAA protests?