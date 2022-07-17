West Bengal: Two People Killed After Crude Bomb Explodes In Malda; One Critically Injured

Two people were killed, and one was seriously injured after a crude bomb exploded in West Bengal's Malda district, on Sunday, July 17. The police informed that the blast took place in the early morning hours which left the local people shaken.

The two people who died in the blast have been identified as Farjan SK (45) and Safikul Islam (30). The police said that the men were making bombs at a field in Jesarathtala Balutola in the Manikchak police station area when it accidentally exploded. The local people after hearing the blast gathered in the area and informed the police.

“The locals heard a massive blast at around 2.30 am. By the time our personnel reached the area, it was found that three injured people were taken to the hospital. Doctors at the hospital declared two of them, while the other person is undergoing treatment at the Malda Medical College and Hospital,” a police officer said.

The officer also said that raw materials used for making crude bombs were recovered on the spot. While the police are investigating the source of the raw materials used for making the bomb, it is also scrutinising the motive behind it.

Speaking on the same, Superintendent of Police Pradeep Kumar Yadav, while assuring that the situation is under control, said that the bomb disposal squad is in the area and a search is underway for others who were involved in it. Four arms were recovered from the area on Friday, he added.

In the meantime, locals have stated that the area remained tense for the past few weeks due to instances of factional fights between the ruling TMC workers over a land dispute.

Bomb blast in West Bengal's Purulia

Notably, this Malda blast came just a week after another crude bomb blast was reported in Bengal's Murshidabad district. It was in the middle of the night in Domkol when the villagers woke to the huge sound of an explosion that shook the entire area. They came out of their houses to find two critically injured people near a jute field.

Among the two people, while one person was killed in the explosion, another one completely lost both of his hands. Reportedly, the two were making crude bombs and were injured in the accidental explosion.

In the recent past, several similar crude bomb blast incidents were reported in Bengal raising concerns regarding the law and order situation in the state.

(Image: PTI/Representative)