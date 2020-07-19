West Bengal: Violence Erupts After Alleged Gang-rape, Murder Of Student; Vehicles Torched

Violence erupted in West Bengal's North Dinajpur Sunday afternoon after locals blocked a highway to protest the alleged gangrape and murder of a schoolgirl. The National Highway 31, which connects state capital Kolkata to Siliguri, saw protesters and police clash as the force tried to disperse the protesters but were met with fierce resistance, forcing the cops to resort to a lathi-charge and firing tear gas.

The protest took place at Chopra, which is around 500 km north of Kolkata. Reports say the violence began at around 2 pm and lasted for several hours and at least three buses and police vehicles were torched. Police believed they had dispersed the crowd at around 5 PM but the protesters simply moved on another arterial road and began attacking cops with bows and arrows.

West Bengal: Locals hold protest, block road and set police vehicles & public buses on fire against an alleged gang-rape & murder of a girl in Kalagachh in Uttar Dinajpur. Heavy security deployed at the site. pic.twitter.com/Jbo2x8j2Ru — ANI (@ANI) July 19, 2020

Outrage over death of girl

As per media reports, the 16-year-old girl had just passed her Class 10 board exam and her family launched a search party after she went missing Saturday night and spotted her body under a tree. Locals have alleged she was gang-raped and murdered. The cops have recovered two bicycles and some mobile phones from the scene and the probe is on.

In a tweet, the Bengal unit of the BJP, the victim was the sister of the local party booth president. Attacking Mamata Banerjee, the party said a state governed by a woman Chief Minister "cannot protect its girls".

A 16 years old girl raped by Feroze Ali in Chopra. She died today morning. Did she pay the price of being the sister of the local BJP Booth President? And sadly, a state governed by a woman CM cannot protect it's girls. pic.twitter.com/Fw7Fp4v6hJ — BJP Bengal (@BJP4Bengal) July 19, 2020

