West Tripura Police Arrests 16 Bangladeshi Nationals In Agartala After Tip-off From Locals

In a recent update, West Tripura district police busted a burglar gang with the help of locals. 16 Bangladeshi Nationals were arrested from the Rajnagar area of Agartala in West Tripura on the intervening night of Monday and Tuesday. The raid was based on secret information given by locals. By this, a total number of 18 Bangladeshi Nationals have been arrested in Tripura.

After getting information, around 16-17 Bangladeshi nationals were held from the house of Rajib Miah, who is a driver by profession. They were staying for more than 15 days.

According to sources, locals informed police about some non-Indians staying in the house of a person named Rajib Mia for the past few days. Police officials of Battala police station seized several documents from the detained Bangladeshi Nationals.

Speaking to the media, one of the locals said that Bangladeshi Nationals had been moving in the capital city Agartala for quite some time. He further asserted that they have been behind increased criminal activities in the state.

The SP West Tripura viewed that police are alert and in constant coordination with the BSF. West Agartala police station staff informed that the arrested Bangladesh nationals were produced before the court and waiting for the order of police remand.

Earlier, two Bangladeshi Nationals were convicted and sentenced to five years of imprisonment by an Assam court for illegally entering India. The verdict was passed by the District and Sessions court of South Salmara Mankachar district in Assam.