'What Happened In Mohali Can Happen In Shimla Too', SFJ Warns Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur

Following the blast that took place in the police headquarters in Mohali on Monday, pro-Khalistan group Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) have now taken their turn to warn Himachal Pradesh chief minister Jai Ram Thakur stating that what happened at the Mohali police headquarters could have taken place in Shimla as well.

Notably, this major warning came after the police headquarters in Mohali was attacked by unidentified people on Monday night where a rocket-propelled grenade, or RPG, was hurled at the building leading to shattered windows on one of the floors of the building. Luckily, no one was injured in the attack.

The SFJ's warning to the Himachal Pradesh CM came at a time when the group continues to remain under fire after Khalistan flags were tied outside the Himachal Assembly recently. Following this, an FIR has also been registered under 153-A, 153-B of the IPC and Section 13 of the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA), and Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, General Counsel to Sikhs for Justice (SFJ) has been named as the 'main accused' in the matter.

Punjab police refuse to rule out a terror angle in the Mohali attack incident

While the Punjab police continue to refuse to rule out a terror angle in the grenade attack on the police headquarters, Ravinder Pal Singh, Superintendent of Police (Mohali) while speaking to the media said that an angle cannot be ignored and an investigation is presently underway.

"It can't be ignored. We are investigating... It is a minor blast. Attack happened from outside the building. It has been done with rocket-type fire. No casualty or loss happened. Our senior officers and FSL team are investigating it," he said as reported by ANI.

On the other hand, in a stern reaction to this, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has stated that anyone trying to disturb the peace will be dealt with strictly further adding that police investigating the matter. He has also called for a high-level meeting this morning with senior police officials.

