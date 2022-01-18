What Is Devas-Antrix Deal? Read All About Fraud Case Of Huge Magnitude During UPA Regime

The Supreme Court on Monday upheld the winding up of Devas Multimedia stating that "it is a case of fraud of a huge magnitude which cannot be brushed under the carpet, as a private lis (suit)". A top court bench dismissed the appeal filed by Devas against the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal's (NCLAT) decision which had upheld National Company Law Tribunal's (NCLT) decision to wind up the firm.

Devas (Digitally Enhanced Video and Audio Service) was once touted as a move to revolutionise digital media and broadcasting services via satellite but ended up as a case of deception and corruption. A bench comprising Justices Hemant Gupta and V Ramasubramanian noted that what started out as ‘DEVAS’ (Gods) “ultimately turned out to be ‘ASURAS’ [Demons].”

What is Devas – Antrix Deal?

Incorporated on December 17, 2004, Devas entered into a lease contract with ISRO's private sector arm Antrix Corporation on January 28, 2005. According to the deal, Antrix agreed to build, launch and operate two satellites and lease 90% of satellite transponder capacity to Devas. The startup was supposed to provide multimedia services to cell phones in India using the S-ban spectrum.

The deal was terminated on February 25, 2011, by the Congress-led UPA government in 2011 citing "security reasons" to avoid scrutiny amidst allegations of corruption due to three distinct sets of proceedings (Commercial arbitration before an ICC tribunal, and Investment arbitrations under the Indian-Mauritius and India-Germany BIT). However, it chose not to involve 'national security' as a rationale for cancelling the deal, which weakened Antix's case.

Each of these proceedings resulted in adverse awards against India. While the two BIT awards are still pending, the ICC award was upheld by the Paris Court of Appeal (PCA) and the court in the US.

Due to this, the quantum award was passed against the Union of India in October 2020 to the tune of USD 111.29 million along with costs and interests. The matter gained the spotlight this year as a Canadian court and a French court recently allowed Devas to recover its dues through the seizure of assets owned by the Indian government or its entities in the respective countries.

Notably, Devas dragged ISRO into arbitration after the UPA government cancelled the contract in 2011 in the backdrop of the 2G scam. It was stated in the said letter that the government had taken a policy decision not to provide orbital slots in SBand for commercial activities.

Investigating agencies Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Enforcement Directorate (ED) unearthed fraud in executing the agreement, Antrix had said in its winding-up petition.

The CBI had later filed a chargesheet and ED had initiated Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA) proceedings. The Ministry of Corporate Affairs (MCA) had also initiated a probe into the affairs of Devas Multimedia but a stay was granted by the Delhi High Court.

Meanwhile, the PM Modi government has already challenged the award of arbitration in the judiciary of the Netherlands.

