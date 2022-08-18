What's DoloGate? SC Notice To Govt Amid '₹1000cr Freebies For Prescribing Dolo-650' Charge

A massive 'DoloGate' controversy has broken out regarding the doling out of freebies to doctors for the prescription of various drugs, arising from a plea in the Supreme Court wherein the bench was informed of a CBDT accusation against the makers of the ubiquitous Dolo-650 drug.

The Supreme Court on Thursday asked the Centre to file its response within 10 days on a plea seeking direction to make pharmaceutical companies liable for giving freebies to doctors as an incentive to prescribe their drugs.

A two-judge bench comprising Justices DY Chandrachud and AS Bopanna were informed by the Federation of Medical and Sales Representatives Association of India that the Central Board for Direct Taxes has accused makers of the Dolo-650 tablet of distributing freebies worth Rs 1,000 crore to doctors as consideration for prescribing the tablet.

Justice DY Chandrachud, who was heading the bench that also comprised Justice AS Bopanna called it a 'serious issue' and recollected how even he had been prescribed the same tablet during COVID. "This is not music to my ears. I was also asked to have the same when I had COVID. This is a serious issue and matter," Justice Chandrachud said.

The bench then asked the Central government, represented by Additional Solicitor General KM Natraj, to file a reply within 10 days on the plea alleging unethical marketing practices by pharmaceutical companies in their dealings with healthcare professionals resulting in the prescription of excessive or irrational drugs and a push for high-cost or over-priced brands.

The plea seeks direction to give statutory backing to the Uniform Code of Pharmaceutical Marketing Practices (UCPMP). The plea filed through advocate Aparna Bhat stated that the right to health is a part of the right to life and pharmaceutical companies adhering to ethical marketing practices is essential to that.