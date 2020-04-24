'When In Power, System Used To Harass Journalists': Harish Salve On Arnab's Victory

Senior Advocate Harish Salve on Friday was LIVE on the primetime Debate with Arnab Goswami on Republic TV, after the Supreme Court earlier in the day upheld Arnab's right to report, in a big win for journalistic freedom. Salve said that politicians try to use the system when in power to harass and teach a lesson to journalists and suggested that Constitutional rights are a guard against that. He also cited previous such cases where those in power intimidated journalists and the judiciary came in defence.