Where Is Former Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh? Sources Say 'has Been On Leave Since May'

After being shunted from the office of the Commissioner of Mumbai over the alleged involvement in the Vazegate, Param Bir Singh, as per sources, has gone missing. He presently holds the office of Director General of Home Guard of the state, and has not shown up to work in the past two months.

Sources claim that after taking charge of the office, he took a leave from May 4 citing medical issues. However, he is scheduled to resume office from July 17. He is presently said to be in Chandigarh as per sources.

Charges against Param Bir Singh

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.

Then, on April 29, the Maharashtra government ordered a second inquiry against Param Bir Singh based on the corruption allegations levelled by inspector Anoop Dange. Claiming that Singh demanded Rs. 2 crore for revoking his suspension, Dange accused him of saving some people with underworld connections when he was the DG of the Anti Corruption Bureau. Thereafter, an FIR was filed against Parambir Singh and 32 others based on a complaint given by Police Inspector Bhimrao Ghade just days ago.

If this was not all, bookies Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM alleging an extortion racket being run by former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs and other documents on-record during the hearing.