Where Is Param Bir Singh? Lookout Notice Issued Against Ex-Mumbai CP In Extortion Case

In a key development, the Thane police on Monday issued a lookout notice against Param Bir Singh. The process to issue the lookout notice against the former Mumbai Commissioner had started last week in connection to an extortion case. Till now, four extortion cases have been filed against him.

After being removed from the office of the Commissioner of Mumbai Police, Param Bir Singh was transferred to the office of Director General of Home Guard of the state of Maharashtra, but he has not shown up to work since May 4. At the time that Republic had received word on the Thane Police initiating processes to issue the look-out notice, sources had said that he was on leave till July 17 but he later got it extended till August 7 citing health issues. He said that he is suffering from spondylitis, sources added.

After four FIRs, lookout notice against Param Bir Singh

In April, just weeks after Param Bir Singh was removed from the post of Mumbai CP and responded by levelling allegations of extortion against then Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh, alleged Cricket bookie Sonu Jalan and two others wrote to the Maharashtra CM claiming an extortion racket being run by former the Mumbai Police Commissioner. To support their accusation, they placed key evidence including audio tapes, CDRs, and other documents on-record during the hearing.

The Mumbai police on July 22 registered a case of extortion against the former Mumbai CP, DCP Akbar Pathan, two civilians, and 4 Police inspectors and junior-level police personnel. An FIR was filed at Marine Drive police station under several IPC sections and two civilians have been arrested. Another extortion case was registered against the former Mumbai top cop on July 23. The FIR was filed against Param Bir Singh and five others - Sanjay Punamiya, Sunil Jain, Manoj Ghotkar, DCP Crime Branch Parag Manere have been booked under various IPC sections by Thane police.

On July 30, Sonu Jalan, along with businessman Ketan Tanna filed a fourth extortion case against Param Bir Singh. Apart from the former Mumbai Commissioner, Ravi Pujari, Pradeep Sharma, and 25 others were named in the FIR. They were booked under several sections of IPC, including Section 384 (extortion), 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt), 387 (put any person in fear of death or of grievous hurt), 389 (Putting person in fear or accusation of arrest, in order to commit extortion), 392 (robbery) among others.

Param Bir and Vazegate

Param Bir Singh was removed from his position on March 17 as the Mumbai Police Commissioner and shunted to a "low-key" position as Commandant General, Home Guards, for allegedly mishandling the investigation into an explosive-laden vehicle found near Mukesh Ambani’s residence, Antilia in February, in which Sachin Vaze has been arrested by NIA.

On April 10, the Maha Vikas Aghadi government had ordered an inquiry against the alleged misconduct of Param Bir Singh. The focus of the inquiry was to find out how officers like API Sachin Vaze – who has been arrested in connection with the Antilia bomb scare case, went rogue while working under the then Mumbai CP Param Bir Singh.