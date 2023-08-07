Who Are The 3 Women Judges Appointed By SC To Look Into Manipur Violence Probe?

The Supreme Court on Monday announced that a three-member panel of women High Court judges would be constituted to oversee the crucial aspects of rehabilitation work in strife-torn Manipur. The top court also asserted that the Deputy National Security Advisor and ex-Mumbai top cop Dattatray Padsalgikar would supervise the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and Manipur cops' investigation into the case related to the ethnic violence in the state.

Who are the panel members?

The three women-led panel under whom the probe will take place includes former Jammu and Kashmir High Court Chief Justice Gita Mittal who will be heading the three-member committee. And the other two are Bombay High Court Judge Shalini P Joshi and Delhi High Court Judge Asha Menon.

Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud spoke about the “broad-based remit” for this committee and said, "These judges would look at things, apart from the investigation, including relief remedial measures, rehabilitation, compensation, restoration of homes and religious places.”

Also, he asked solicitor general Tushar Mehta who appeared for the Manipur government to make required security arrangements for the judges’ panel whenever they want to visit Manipur.

Senior officers to also oversee investigation

Apart from this, the bench also directed that apart from the judicial panel, senior police officers will also be asked to supervise the investigation in criminal cases that are to be investigated by the state SIT (Special Investigation Teams). Manipur DGP Rajiv Singh also appeared before the bench during the hearing to answer questions on the ethnic violence and the steps taken by the administration so far.

Attorney General R Venkataramani and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta also presented a report, which the top court had asked for on August 1. The attorney general informed the bench, "The government is handling the situation at a very mature level.”

The government law officers stated the state government proposed to set up Special Investigation Teams (SITs), headed by the superintendent of police at the district level, to probe sensitive cases. The CBI has been asked to investigate 11 cases.

(With inputs from PTI)