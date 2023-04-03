Who Provoked Ram Navami Violence? Mamata, Nitish Only Have Political Answers

Ram Navami violence has triggered a political slugfest in West Bengal and Bihar with the opposition Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) accusing the respective state governments of inaction. Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has blamed the saffron party for the violence while her Bihar counterpart Nitish Kumar suspected that somebody might have done something "unnatural deliberately" to disturb the law and order. But the question remains, who is responsible for violence in both states?

Bihar violence: BJP and Nitish play the blame game

Widespread violence was witnessed in Bihar Sharif and Sasaram during the Ram Navami Shobha yatra on Friday. Fresh violence was reported in both cities on Saturday evening.

Firing reportedly took place in Paharpur and Kashi Takiya, killing one and injuring two people. The CM has condoled the death of a person and announced an ex-gratia of Rs 5 lakh.

The BJP has accused the Janata Dal (United) and Rashtriya Janata Dal of appeasement. Union Home Minister Amit Shah also said that the saffron party would sternly deal with the rioters if it comes to power in 2025.

"The rioters have had a free run in Sasaram and Bihar Sharif. Give a full majority to PM Modi in the 2024 elections and elect a BJP government in the 2025 state elections. Rioters will be hung upside down," Shah said during a public rally in Nawada.

Bihar Assembly was also adjourned after an uproar over clashes on Ram Navami. The BJP MLAs raised slogans against the state government and demanded the resignation of CM Nitish Kumar.

"The violence that happened in Sasaram and Nalanda has happened in the past as well. Why doesn't the government deploy enough security?...This is the 21st centry and the country will not work on the basis of appeasement politics," Leader of the Opposition party Vijay Kumar Sinha asked.

Meanwhile, Mahagathbandhan legislators accused the BJP-RSS of involvement in the violence and condemned Shah's remark. The state government also stressed that administrative promptness thwarted full-blown communal conflagration in the two towns.

"We had hoped that as the home minister of the country, he will make an appeal for peace. But the language he used, expressions like hanging upside down (ulta latka denge') showed that top BJP leaders are losing their sense of propriety as the Lok Sabha elections are nearing," alleged Vijay Kumar Chaudhary, the state's parliamentary affairs minister.

On Saturday, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar claimed that the incidents are not "natural" and suspected someone might have "deliberately done something unnatural" to disturb law and order.

West Bengal violence: BJP demands President's Rule; Mamata attacks saffron party

In West Bengal, several vehicles were set ablaze after two groups clash in Howrah amid Ram Navami celebrations on Thursday. The miscreants also vandalised private and public properties. Fresh clashes and stone pelting broke out during the BJP's Shobha yatra in Hooghly on Saturday evening.

The Trinamool Congress government has handed over the investigation of Howrah violence to the Criminal Investigation Department (CID). Meanwhile, the BJP state chief Sukanta Majumdar has written to Union Home Minister Amit Shah over the violence.

The BJP has accused CM Mamata Banerjee of engineering the violence and demanded her resignation. Hooghly MP Locket Chatterjee also demanded a National Investigation Agency (NIA) probe into the violence. She alleged that the episodes were a "pre-planned conspiracy" hatched by Banerjee.

"While the country is progressing under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, West Bengal under the TMC rule is witnessing a situation like old Kashmir where people raise Pakistani flag and pelting stones," she alleged.

BJP MP Ravi Kishan demanded that the president's rule should be implemented in the state. "There should be president's rule in west Bengal. Either Mamata should accept she is not able to handle Bengal, or whatever is happening is happening as per her agreement. Bengal is unmanageable for Mamata, she should accept this," he said.

BJP national vice-president Dilip Ghosh also lambasted the TMC government and contended that Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan.

"Right now, Bengal has become like Bangladesh and Afghanistan. Hindus will be attacked if they come out of their house. The current govt doesn’t have the capacity to manage the law and order of the state and they’re passing the blame onto others," he said.

Meanwhile, Mamata Banerjee has questioned why processions were being staged days after the festival of Ram Navami, dedicated to Lord Ram had ended, and claimed there was a deliberate attempt at inciting violence and creating tension.

"I will do everything for you (people), but you are requested not to support BJP, the party that creates riots, in Panchayat elections and 2024 elections," she said.

Who is provoking violence?

In both states, BJP, which is in opposition, has accused the ruling dispensation of indulging in appeasement politics and demanded the resignation of respective Chief Ministers. The West Bengal and Bihar governments, on the other hand, have accused the saffron party of provoking violence. Meanwhile, a probe is underway in all cases related to riots and it remains to be seen who instigated the violence.