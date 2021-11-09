The Kerala High Court on November 8 issued notice to the Goods and Services Tax (GST) Council on a plea seeking to include petrol and diesel prices under the purview of GST. Notably, on a plea seeking fuel prices' inclusion, the Kerala HC directed the GST Council to enumerate why diesel and petrol prices were not included.

A Division Bench headed by Chief Justice S Manikumar and comprising Justice Shaji P Chaly asked the GST Council to file a reply to the query within ten days. The update surfaced while the Kerala HC was adjudicating upon a Public Interest Litigation filed by Kerala Pradesh Gandhi Darshanvedhi, Thiruvananthapuram challenging the decision of the GST Council.

On September 17, the GST had decided to continue categorising petrol and diesel out of the GST purview, saying that subsuming the current excise duty and Value Added Tax into a uniform national rate would adversely affect revenues.

'No application of mind'

The petitioner, represented by Advocate Arun Varghese, contended that due to different rates of tax levied by respective State governments under defined taxing policies, the current petrol and diesel prices differ across the country 'under fragmented taxing policies'. According to the PIL, the difference in petrol and diesel prices across States hampers the goal of harmonised national market as envisaged under Article 279A(6) of the Constitution of India.

"There is no application of mind in taking such a decision. There is no justification as to why the present stage is not ripe enough to take a decision when the rate of petrol and diesel is rising on a daily basis," the PIL stated.

It was further submitted that while market forces impact the petroleum entities to regulate crude oil prices, the rates of taxes levied by the Centre and State account for at least 60% of the total price of diesel and petrol. If petrol and diesel fall under the ambit of GST there will be a harmonious market throughout and the maximum taxable rate is 28%, the PIL stated. It implied that the Centre and State account for a minimum of 60% of the price of one-litre fuel.

'Violative of Right to equality & Right to life and liberty'

In addition, the PIL stated that the non-inclusion of petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST are violative of Articles 14 and 21 of the Constitution of India as the petrol price hike creates inflation of prices of various other commodities which affects a common man, but more so those from economically backward sections of society.

"To declare the non-inclusion of petrol and diesel under the GST regime are violative of the Article 14 and 21 of the Constitution," the PIL stated.

"The unprecedented hike in the price of petrol and diesel pushes the public into immense hardhip by which their right to life guaranteed under Article 21 of the Constitution is violated," the petition said.

"A welfare state must be the one where everyone is in a position to bear expenses of basic amenities. The unprecedented hike in fuel prices push the public to immense hardships by which their right to life guaranteed under Article 21 is violated," it added.

During previous hearings of the case at hand, both union and State governments' counsels had opposed the PIL stating that the fuel price implementation was part of a policy decision and the judiciary can not intervene.

The matter is listed for next hearing on November 19.