Abhishek Banerjee’s wife Rujira Narula Banerjee was stopped from boarding her flight to Dubai on Monday morning. Rujira, 32, who married Mamata Banerjee’s nephew Abhishek in 2012, was on her way to Dubai via Delhi when Immigration officials stopped her. She was stopped from international travel because the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had a lookout notice issued against her. While Abhishek later denied that the ED had imposed any such conditions on him or his wife, Rujira, disallowed boarding, had to go back home.

Three things you need to know:

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira, along with other leaders of the Trinamool Congress are being investigated as part of a probe into the Bengal coal scam case.

The coal scam case pertains to alleged illegal mining of coal in mines held under lease by the Eastern Coalfields Limited in areas adjoining West Bengal’s Asansol.

Rujira Nirula Banerjee has earlier been questioned by central agencies as part of the coal scam case probe. Immigration officials told her on Monday that she could not travel abroad because of an active lookout notice against her. READ | Grilled for 7 hours in Coal scam case, TMC MP Abhishek Banerjee's kin leaves ED office

Chaos at Kolkata Airport

At around 7 am on Monday morning, Rujira Banerjee reached the Kolkata Airport. She arrived at the Immigration counter with her passport and tickets when officials realised that she had an active lookout notice against her. Soon after, senior customs officials arrived at the scene and Rujira was asked to take a step back and sit in a separate enclave.

Seemingly irritated, Rujira Banerjee was seen dialling several people. She reportedly kept saying that there is a Supreme Court order that allowed her to travel and claimed that disallowing her amounted to contempt of court.

Soon afterward, Airport Police arrived at the scene, with senior police officials leading the police contingent.

Four hours later, after several rounds of arguments, Rujira Banerjee left the Kolkata Airport at around 11 am accompanied by several officials of the police.

One hour later, she was issued a summons by the Enforcement Directorate asking her to appear before the agency on June 8. Sources in the Enforcement Directorate said Rujira will be asked to explain why she was leaving the country despite knowing that a lookout circular has been issued against her.

Why are Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira under ED radar?

Abhishek Banerjee and his wife Rujira are under the Enforcement Directorate’s scanner as part of the agency’s investigation into the alleged multi-crore West Bengal coal pilferage scam case. Rujira Banerjee has been questioned by central agencies several times, as has her husband Abhishek.

Rujira was first questioned by the CBI in relation to the case in February 2021 ahead of the West Bengal Assembly elections. On the other hand, the Enforcement Directorate has registered a money laundering case in the alleged coal scam and has termed Abhishek Banerjee ‘a potential accused’.

What is the West Bengal Coal Scam Case?

The alleged West Bengal coal scam surfaced for the first time on November 27, 2020 when the CBI registered a case against several leaders of the Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress and unknown officials of the ECL, CISF, Railways and other departments under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act.

The ED took up the investigation later, and alleged that “large proceeds of crime” were generated and laundered due to illegal coal mining near railway areas. The total proceeds from the alleged scam stand at Rs 1,352 crore.

How have Abhishek Banerjee and his wife reacted?

Almost immediately after Rujira Banerjee was denied boarding on Monday, the Trinamool Congress dubbed the step ‘vendetta politics’ by the Union government. Rujira Banerjee’s lawyer said she had informed the Enforcement Directorate about her travel plans by sharing her itinerary and a copy of her tickets a few days ago.

Abhishek Banerjee, 35, the national general secretary of the Trinamool Congress and the person who is most likely to be Mamata’s successor within the party, dared the Enforcement Directorate to arrest him or his wife.

“I will not bow my head before anyone apart from the masses. The ED has summoned my wife, as they (BJP) want this outreach campaign to stop. The BJP is afraid of the public support for this campaign and that is why they are harassing my family,” Banerjee said addressing a press conference in Hooghly. The TMC Member of Parliament further said that he will move court against the “violation” of a Supreme Court order.

Today's incident is a glaring example of how our country is veering away from the principles of justice and the rule of law!



Suvendu asks a slew of questions, Mamata calls move inhumane

Suvendu Adhikari, following the chaos at the Kolkata Airport on Monday, had a slew of questions for the ruling TMC. “(I) want to ask a question to CM Mamata Banerjee. How many times did Rujira Banerjee or Maneka Gambhir or even your nephew travel abroad before 2014?”

Maneka Gambhir, who is also under the scanner in the coal scam case probe, is Abhishek Banerjee’s sister-in-law.

“(The) golden period started from 2014 after he became (an) MP. I am also a two-time MP and a two-time MLA, yet I don’t have a scratch on my passport yet. I haven’t even been to Dhaka or Kathmandu," Suvendhu said.

"Where did they get the money to fly business class or to stay in 5 star facilities? What is the source of their income?", Suvendhu continued to probe.

Adhikari further claimed that Rujira Banerjee knew well about the lookout notice. "She knew it well about the look out notice. They think that Bengal is only ruled by the Banerjee family, but that is not a fact. The police arrangements made for the Banerjee family is an oddity. No Minister gets such security in West Bengal. In 2019, Ruchira and her sister were arrested by Customs with a bag of gol. The hefty amount of black money has been transferred to Kasikorn Bank in Thailand," Adhikari alleged.

Mamata Banerjee, on the other hand, has called the move to stop Rujira Banerjee and her kids from travelling to Dubai “inhumane”. Speaking at a press conference, Mamata Banerjee said Rujira is a Punjabi from abroad and her mother lives in Dubai and that her nephew’s wife was going to Dubai to meet her ailing mother.