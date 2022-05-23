Widow Gangraped, Beaten Up And Robbed By Four Men In Tamil Nadu's Namakkal; 3 Arrested

In a yet another horrifying case, a 29-year-old widow was gang-raped, beaten up, and robbed by four men on May 19. The four men involved in the heinous act also allegedly made a video of the whole crime.

The woman told that she was with her friend near Veesanam Lake on May 19 when four men surrounded them and robbed her. She registered a complaint stating that she was wearing a 12-gram gold chain when the incident took place.

The woman mentioned that she along with her friend was allegedly attacked and was taken to a secluded area near Veesanam Lake. The woman told that she was allegedly gang-raped for several hours brutally. Later, four men attacked and robbed her friend and took his phone to record the heinous crime.

A complaint was filed by the victim at the Namakkal police station in Tamil Nadu on May 19. Following this, a case has been filed under IPC 392, 376 B, 506 (1), and 67 IT Act.

Three accused namely Murali, Naveen Kumar aged 21 and Dinesh Kumar aged 21 have been taken into custody at the Namakkal police station. Police said that further investigation regarding the case is underway.

Bangladeshi gang rape accused convicted

In May last year, a video went viral of the victim being subjected to sexual assault. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju had tweeted about the matter, urging the public to help police to nab the accused. The viral video triggered a manhunt by the police, following which two accused and the victim were found in the city.

The case even led the police to bust a multi-city prostitution ring run by Bangladeshi nationals. The city police unravelled a human trafficking racket that had been operating, where women from the neighbouring country were allegedly being lured into India offering jobs. The Bengaluru Police, while probing the horrific gang-rape case, shared details of the racket being operated with Bangladeshi Police. A total of 11 illegal immigrants from Bangladesh and one local from Bengaluru were booked in the case.

A Special Court in Bengaluru sentenced the accused of Bangladeshi woman gang rape case to rigorous life imprisonment on Friday. A total of seven out of 12 people against whom the charge sheet was filed in the May 2021 case on charges of gang rape were convicted.



