'Wife’s Refusal To Make Tea No Provocation For Assault': Bombay HC Convicts Guilty

Observing that a woman's refusal to make tea for her husband cannot be accepted as a provocation for assault, the Bombay High Court rejected the appeal of a 35-year-old man convicted for assaulting his wife which resulted in her death in 2013.

In an order passed earlier this month, Justice Revati Mohite Dere said "marriage is ideally a partnership based on equality. But, notions of patriarchy and the idea of a woman being a man's property still prevails in society, leading a man to think that his wife is his chattel or an object." The High Court also said the testimony of the couple's 6-year-old daughter inspires confidence and cannot be disbelieved.

The bench upheld the conviction and 10 years' rigorous imprisonment awarded to Santosh Atkar, a resident of Pandharpur in Solapur district, by a local court in 2016. He was found guilty of culpable homicide, not amounting to murder.

READ | Delhi Court Directs Police To Not Take Coercive Steps Against Ford India Directors

Man commits brutal assault on wife

As per the order, Atkar and his wife had been having disputes for some time. On the day of the incident in December 2013, his wife insisted on going out without making a cup of tea for him. The man then struck her with a hammer, injuring her grievously. As per the case details and testimony of the couple's daughter, Atkar then cleaned the spot of the crime, gave his wife a bath, and took her to the hospital. She succumbed to her injuries a week after being in the hospital.

READ | Court In China Orders Man To Pay $7,700 To Wife For 'housework' In Landmark Divorce Case

The defence argued that Atkar had been provoked into committing the crime because his wife refused to make tea. The high court, however, rejected the argument, ruling that there existed adequate evidence, including the testimony of the man's daughter, to prove the charges against him.

"The deceased, by refusing to make tea for the appellant (Atkar), by no stretch of the imagination, can be said to have offered grave and sudden provocation for the appellant to assault her, much less, such a brutal assault. It would not be out of place to observe that a wife is not a chattel or an object," the high court said.

READ | India To Seek Fugitive Diamantaire Nirav Modi's early extradition After UK Court Order

READ | Delhi Court Rejects Awanish Kumar’s Bail Plea In Case Of Embezzlement Of Rs 354 Crores

(With inputs from agency)