Wild Animal On The Prowl: Villagers In Erode District Suspect Leopard

Because of repeated complaints from the residents of Gandhipuram in Nambiyur village here, the forest officials said they have installed three close circuit cameras to find out a killer - a suspected leopard.

According to the officials, some days ago 29 hens, four goats were mauled to death. The villagers said it is due to the straying of a leopard in their area that killed their cattle and poultry. The forest officials installed the cameras in the area.

On Friday, the residents of Irugalure said they heard a leopard in a quarry, so the officials on Saturday visited the area and installed six cameras.

The forest officials told the people not to move out of the house after sunset. If any movement of the leopard or other wild animal was captured by the camera, they would place a cage to trap the animal.

