'Will Be Brought To Justice': J&K DGP Says Those Behind Young Cop's Killing Identified

Jammu and Kashmir Police DGP Dilbag Singh on Sunday said those behind the killing of a J&K police sub-inspector Arshid Ahmad in Khanyar locality in Srinagar have been identified and will be brought to justice soon. He also called the killing of the youth cop a very tragic incident.

"We have lost a brave young officer who was just at the threshold of service. He was learning the nuances of policing. He was deputed to a hospital for a check-up of the accused person and while coming back from the hospital, he was shot," Singh informed.

The sub-inspector was immediately taken to the hospital where he succumbed to his injuries. The Director-General of police said that the perpetrators of the heinous crime have been identified and they will be brought to justice.

Ahmad was shot dead from point-blank range by a suspected terrorist in the Khanyar area. He was reportedly fired trice from behind. The sub-inspector was immediately rushed to SKIMS Hospital in Soura where he succumbed to the bullet injuries. The wreath-laying ceremony of the martyred cop was performed in Srinagar.

#WATCH | Jammu and Kashmir: Police, CRPF officers take part in a wreath-laying ceremony in Srinagar to pay tribute to police officer Arshid Ashraf, who was killed during a terrorist attack on a police party at Khanyar in Old Srinagar city earlier today. pic.twitter.com/q4N2kNuHMH — ANI (@ANI) September 12, 2021

J&K police chief said, "Every life lost is a concern for us, whether it is the police or a civilian or an SF (security force) personnel. Those involved in crimes of the killing of civilians or SF people (in the past) have been brought to justice. And in this particular case, our investigative agencies, our operational teams are working, and soon we will be able to take care of this case also."

Political leaders express grief over cop's death

Former Chief Ministers of the union territory Omar Abdullah and Mehbooba Mufti have expressed their sadness over the death of a cop in a terrorist attack.

In a tweet, Mufti said, "Saddened to hear about the death of J&K Police Sub Inspector Arshid Ahmed killed by militants at Khanyar today. May his soul rest in peace & condolences to his family."

Omar Abdullah said, "Sorry to hear about the death in the line of duty of Sub Inspector Arshid Mir of @JmuKmrPolice in a dastardly attack in the heart of Srinagar city. A young life with so much promise, another grieving family. May Allah grant Arshid place in Jannat."