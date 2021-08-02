'Will Citizens Need Third Or Booster COVID Vaccine Dose?' Bombay HC Asks Maharashtra Govt

Amid rumors of a possible COVID third wave, The Bombay High Court on Monday queried the Maharashtra government if citizens, who had received both doses of COVID-19 vaccine, will need a third shot or a booster dose of the vaccine anytime in the future.

"Citizens might require a third or a booster shot": Maharashtra COVID-19 task force

A division bench led by Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni stated that at a recent meeting with the Maharashtra government, the state COVID-19 task force had mentioned that despite having taken both doses of Covishield or Covaxin, citizens might require a third or a booster shot of the vaccine to defend themselves from certain variants of the coronavirus.

The High Court stated, "Please check how far is a third or booster dose necessary."

Quizzing the Maharashtra Advocate General, Ashutosh Kumbhakoni about the same, the Bombay High court asked, "The state task force had said that a third dose might be required to be taken 10 months from receiving the second shot of Covishield, and six months from the second Covaxin dose. Is that still the case?."

The HC on Monday was hearing a number of Public Interest Litigations (PIL) seeking redressal of issues associated with the management of resources to fight COVID in the state. Issue related to preparations for the third wave of the pandemic, and problems faced while booking vaccination slots on the CoWIN portal was also among the topics being heard.

The Maharashtra government on the other hand informed the court that of the 12.23 crore people in the state, 3.35 crore had received the first dose of the anti-COVID-19 vaccine while a total of 1.13 crore people had received both doses in the state.

Significantly, the Bombay High Court has directed both the state government and the Centre to file their respective affidavits, conveying all the concerns highlighted during the hearing.

Maharashtra government draws flak on vaccine allocation

The Maharashtra government also informed the HC that it resumes facing a shortage of vaccine allocation from the Centre.

A civic doctor appearing in the cases reported to the High Court that as of today, August 02, at least 20 lakh people in the city were due to receive their second dose, but the city was receiving only five to seven lakh vaccine vials on a daily basis.

Advocates Anita Castellino and Jamshed Master, two petitioners in the above pleas, also pointed out that in some cases, subjects were being issued vaccination certificates with incorrect names and batch numbers of the vaccine received, and that there existed no system to get them corrected.

HC suggests dedicated ticket counters at railway stations for fully vaccinated people

The bench suggested that the state government and the Centre consider opening dedicated ticket counters at railway stations for fully vaccinated people.

The court said, "These counters can issue fresh identity cards and travel passes to citizens after they produce their vaccination certificate along with the Aadhaar card to verify their identity and confirm that they have received both doses of the vaccine."

The High Court has decided to hear the pleas again on August 23.