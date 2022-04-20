Will Follow Any Drive That Ensures Peace: Uttarakhand CM Dhami On Bulldozer Action

After the anti-encroachment drive was stopped in Delhi's Jahangirpuri area, Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said that to maintain a law and order situation in the region, such drives are undertaken.

Responding to Delhi's demolition drive, Pushkar Singh Dhami said, "Will undertake drives to maintain peace".

Further referring to ensuring peace in the state, Dhami said on Tuesday that the Uttarakhand government will soon begin a drive to ensure that outsiders capable of fomenting trouble are not allowed to enter.

“Our state should remain peaceful. Our state’s ‘dharma sanskriti’ (religious traditions) should remain protected. The state government will soon begin a verification drive. It will try verifying those who have not been verified properly. No such people should come here because of whom the peace in the state may get disrupted,” Dhami told reporters.

Congress opposes demolition drive

While Congress has opposed an anti-encroachment drive announced by the North Delhi Municipal Corporation in Delhi’s Jahangirpuri area. The grand old party raised its voice over the matter and questioned why doesn't the Centre back India and run bulldozers on infrastructures built by China in Arunachal Pradesh and Ladakh.

On the other hand, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi attacked the Centre over price hikes and unemployment and commented that the government should 'run bulldozer on people's problem' rather than generating 'hatred and panic'.

Apex Court stops demolition drive

On Wednesday, the Supreme Court stopped the anti-encroachment drive by authorities in the Jahangirpuri area. A bench headed by Chief Justice N V Ramana ordered status quo in the present situation and said the petition would be listed before an appropriate bench.

Senior advocate Dushyant Dave mentioned a petition against the special joint encroachment removal action of civic bodies including the NDMC and the PWD and said “a completely unauthorised and unconstitutional demolition” has been ordered.

Anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri

The NDMC commenced a two-day anti-encroachment drive in Jahangirpuri on Wednesday. There is a heavy police presence in the area to provide security to the officials of the civic agency and senior police officers are personally present on the spot to focus on the law and order situation. The demolition drive assumes significance as it comes days after 8 police personnel and one civilian were injured owing to stone-pelting and clashes during a Hanuman Jayanti procession in this area.

(Image: PTI)