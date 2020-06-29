Will Not Interfere With Decision To Transfer Tuticorin Deaths Case To CBI: Madras HC

In response to the Tamil Nadu government's decision to transfer the Tuticorin custodial death case to the CBI, the Madurai Bench of Madras High Court on Monday maintained that it will not interfere with the decisions of the state government.

The division bench of justices PN Prakash and Pugazhenthi observed that government's policy decision does not require court permission and hence the court will not interfere with the decision of the state government to transfer the case to the CBI.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister E Palanisamy, on Sunday, had said that the Tuticorin custodial death case will be handed over to the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) after seeking Madras High Court's permission.

"It seems that the police have not cooperated enough to investigate the father-son death case. So, the Sathankulam police station should be brought under the control of the Tuticorin Collector. Forensic officers should go to the police station and collect the documents," the bench said.

Read: Why Can't Chennai Alone Be Under Lockdown, Madras HC Asks Tamil Nadu Govt

Read: Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: TN CM Palaniswami Assures CBI Probe After Madras HC's Nod

The court also directed that the trial court will continue to monitor the case and verify the documents. Last week, the Madurai bench of Madras High Court had asked Kovilpatti judicial magistrate to visit Kovilpatti branch jail, photograph administrative and medical records related to the case and CCTV recordings of the jail building. The matter is slated for further hearing on June 30.

Tuticorin custodial deaths

P Jayaraj (59) and his son Bennicks (31) - residents of Tuticorin, were picked up for questioning by Sathankulam police on June 19 for violating lockdown rules. As per police, the duo kept their mobile shop open during the lockdown. The duo were allegedly brutally beaten by the police in custody and then later released in a deteriorating health condition. Reports state that after sustaining severe injuries, both victims were shifted to the Kovilpatti government hospital where Beniks died on Monday evening and Jayaraj, who was diabetic, succumbed to a respiratory illness on Tuesday.

Read: 'Custodial Death' Of Father-son Duo Sparks Outrage In Tamil Nadu; Madras HC Seeks Report

Read: Tuticorin Custodial Deaths: Police Inspector On-duty During Alleged Torture Suspended

(With Agency Inputs)