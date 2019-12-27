Hardeep Puri's Shocker: 'Will Pelt Stones At Those Lying On CAA,' Threatens BJP Leader

Amid nationwide protest on Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA), Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri has made a controversial remark on Friday. Speaking at an event, he said that he would pelt stone at those spreading lies. Citing the example of Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana, he alleged that there are people who are spreading lies about each of our government schemes too.

"All this is misleading, this is treachery. What is this, they also said CAA, like Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana is a lie. If I was in a university where they are easily persuaded to pelt stone, I would have picked it up and pelt on a guy who spread these lie. People are falsifying narratives, all our scheme s are based on verification of data. We can tell exactly where and who has been benefited to ground level," the union minister said during a media interaction."

Anti CAA protest

The Parliament passed the Citizenship Amendment Bill on December 11, following which widespread protest began opposing the Act. The protest took a violent turn after clashes between Delhi Police and Jamia Millia Islamia students. While students allege that Police used brutal force against them and Police allege that students stone-pelted. Following this incident on December 15, the protest began nationwide against the implementation of CAA and against Police brutality.

Meanwhile, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday while addressing a public rally at New Delhi's Ram Lila Maidan said that there has been no discussion on NRC those opposing CAA must first read it. This remark by the prime minister comes even as Home Minister Amit Shah has on several occasions, including in a speech in Rajya Sabha has spoken about a pan-India NRC. BJP, meanwhile, has planned an outreach program from January 1 to January 15 to clear the air on myths surrounding CAA.

