'Will Tackle You In 10 Seconds': SDPI Man's Open Threat To RSS Post 'Operation Octopus'

A shocking video of a Social Democratic Party of India (SDPI) leader emerged from Kerala on Monday where he can be seen openly threatening RSS workers in the wake of the Centre's 'Operation Octopus' against the Popular Front of India (PFI), of which SDPI is the political face.

As National Investigation Agency (NIA) conducted a mega pan-India crackdown on the PFI for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, back-to-back incidents of attack on Sangh Parivar activists and their properties being targeted were reported. Several incidents came to light from Madurai, Salem, and Kanyakumari where unidentified miscreants hurled such substances at the workers' residences and offices.

In the video, a SDPI leader was spotted addressing a rally in the middle of the road where he threatened RSS workers. He said, "Either our ideals will win in this country or we will embrace the martyrdom that we dream of (Allah-hu-Akbar). You (RSS) know very well when you attack us in the dark, we are the ones who will handle you in broad daylight in 10 seconds".

After he made these statements, the crowd started cheering him and raising slogans in a bid to show their support for the SDPI leader.

BJP blames Left-led Kerala govt

BJP national spokesperson Tom Vadakkan condemned the act and claimed that PFI-SDPI are working in cahoots with the Kerala government. "This is the kind of behaviour we have found with the PFIs and SDPI as it is nothing new. The NIA is getting to the root of this and they will handle these miscreants."

"These people are not only anti-national but anti-civilizations as these sorts of threats don't work in civil society. They are trying to create fear in the state but Why only in Kerala? There is some connivance with the administration and this angle should also be probed. The arrest has happened in other states as well but no one has openly come out and issued the threat. What are the administration and Left government doing about this? Is the police department under pressure to take the matter slow? These actions are anti-national and won't be tolerated," he added.

BJP's Gopal Krishna stated, "Left front is ruling in Kerala and the opposition in the state is supporting PFI and SDPI, this is the reason they are coming out in open. A few months back they threatened Hindus and Christians in the state. BJP and RSS are preventing their anti-national organisation and anti-democratic activities that's why they want to finish them".

Massive crackdown on PFI

PFI which was formed in 2006 has now come under the Central agencies' scanner for its alleged involvement in various anti-social and anti-national activities. Its political front- the SDPI came into existence in 2009 and has contested elections. In April 2021, Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the Supreme Court that the Centre is in the process of banning PFI.

On September 22, the nationwide crackdown on the PFI was initiated with directions from the Government of India and has been codenamed 'Operation Octopus'.

The multi-agency teams spearheaded by the NIA arrested 106 functionaries of the radical Islamic outfit PFI on Thursday in near-simultaneous raids at 93 locations in 15 states--Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh, Telengana, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Delhi, Assam, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Goa, West Bengal, Bihar and Manipur for allegedly supporting terror activities in the country, officials said. About 22 people have been detained by the NIA in Kerala while 13 people have been marked arrested.

Meanwhile, the PFI called for a shutdown in Kerala on September 23 against the arrest of its members in several states. They condemned the raids and 'unjust arrests' by NIA and ED against its leaders and alleged that the NIA's 'baseless' claims were aimed at 'creating an atmosphere of terror'. In a statement against the nationwide crackdown, the PFI said it will 'never ever surrender' to the action taken by a 'totalitarian regime'. The PFI protests and threats have continued since.

