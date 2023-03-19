With Amritpal On The Run, Punjab Beefs Up Security, Internet Suspended Till Noon

Khalistan sympathiser and 'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh remains on the run a day after a massive statewide crackdown was launched by the Punjab police to nab him over several registered criminal cases. Following this, the state police launched a massive manhunt and state-wide cordon and search operations to arrest Singh.

Punjab beefs up security amid manhunt for Amritpal Singh

Heavy police personnel has been deployed outside Amritpal Singh's residence located in Jallupur Khera village of Amritsar. While checking posts has been set up as vehicles are thoroughly checked by the officials.

Punjab Police personnel deployed outside ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh's residence in Jallupur Khera village, Amritsar



Amritpal Singh is on the run & a massive manhunt has been launched by Punjab police to nab him.

Punjab | Security enhanced across the state as searches continue to nab Khalistani sympathiser ‘Waris Punjab De’ chief Amritpal Singh who is currently on the run.



Visuals from Jalandhar- Moga Road where checking of vehicles being done by police.

This comes a day after Jalandhar Commissioner Kuldeep Singh Chahal confirmed that the radical leader had been declared a "fugitive" as he escaped police’s arrest after his convoy was intercepted in Jalandhar district on Saturday. So far, a total of 78 persons have been arrested, while several others have been detained for questioning in the operation.

According to police, several activities of 'Waris Punjab De' was intercepted by the cops on the Shahkot-Malsian Road in the Jalandhar district. Seven persons were arrested on the spot. "Several others including Amritpal Singh are on the run and a massive manhunt has been launched to nab them," police said.

During the statewide operation, nine weapons, including one rifle of 315 bore, seven rifles of 12 bore, one revolver and 373 live cartridges of different calibres were recovered.

The people of the state are asked to not pay heed to fake news and rumours. "Situation in the state is completely stable. All persons indulging in mischievous activities for disturbing peace and harmony in the state shall be dealt with strictly.

Meanwhile, to curb the spread of misinformation, internet services have been suspended till 12 noon on Sunday, March 19 as per the official notification from Punjab Home Affairs department. "All mobile internet services, all SMS services (except banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services provided on mobile networks, except the voice call, in the territorial jurisdiction of Punjab shall be suspended from 18th March (12:00 hours) to 19th March (12:00 hours) in the interest of public safety," an official order said.

This action came on the sidelines of the incident that happened on February 23, where Singh and his associates engaged in an altercation with the Punjab Police and barged into the Ajnala police station. The incident took place after Amritpal's protest against the arrest of his close aide, Lovepreet Toofan. Members of the "Waris Punjab De" organisation were seen ripping through barricades and wielding swords and sticks.