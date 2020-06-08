Witness In Doctor Suicide Case Beaten Up, Alleges Money Demanded On Behalf Of AAP MLA

A witness in a case in which AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal is facing prosecution has alleged that he was threatened and beaten up only because he is giving his witness. According to the information, Sanjay Yadav has lodged a complaint with the Neb Sarai Police Station alleging that he was beaten up.

"Two persons who I know, Ram and Dhillu came with ten people came and threatened me. They threatened me saying I didn't have to be a witness. They then brutally thrashed me. When I pleaded they left the area threatening me not to follow the case," the victim alleged in the complaint.

'Harish Jarwal is on the run'

The complaint has been received by the Neb Sarai Police Station. Police said that they are looking into the matter.

"One Harish Jarwal, who is a close aide of Prakash, was demanding money from him. Harish is on the run. He has been accused along with Prakash Jarwal. Sanjay Yadav had alleged that Harish was demanding money for Prakash. He also gave his witness. Because of Yadav's statement anticipatory bail of Harish Jarwal was cancelled," said a police source adding that there are possibilities this could be the reason behind the assault on him.

Harish and Prakash Jarwal both were arrested by the police after the suicide of Dr. Rajender Singh.

What was the case?

One Dr. Rajender Singh had committed suicide in Deoli village. He left a suicide note alleging AAP MLA Prakash Jarwal was responsible for his death. An FIR in this connection was lodged with the Neb Sarai Police Station. The deceased was running a water tank for DJB. He had alleged that Jarwal took 10 lakh from him as an alleged bribe and was demanding more money. Many tanker owners have turned against Jarwal and have recorded their statement before the Police.

