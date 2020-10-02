NCW Seeks Action Taken Report From Chhattisgarh DGP Over Alleged Rape Of Domestic Help

The National Commission for Women (NCW) on Thursday, took cognizance of an alleged rape of a woman in Chhattisgarh and wrote to the Director-General of Police. The letter sought to take action against culprits who allegedly raped and impregnated a 'mentally unsound' woman. NCW also sought 'a thorough investigation' along with a detailed Action Taken Report in the case.

The NCW wrote a letter to the DGP of Chhattisgarh seeking an action taken report after coming across the case of a woman who accused her employer of raping and impregnating her when she worked at his residence as domestic help. According to the letter, the woman was sent to work for the man last year and claims that she was suffering from 'mental illness' at the time. Taking to Twitter NCW tweeted about the Chhattisgrah incident while adding that the 'brutality faced by the woman' has left it disturbed.

"The commission is disturbed after coming to know of the brutality faced by the woman who was constantly subjected to the such cruel that too when she was mentally unsound. This shows the sad state of women safety in the society," said the NCW.

The National Commission for Women (NCW) writes to Chhattisgarh DGP over a media report where a woman from the state has accused her employer of raping & impregnating her when she was suffering from mental illness last year; seeks Action Taken Report from the administration: NCW pic.twitter.com/J2JwlVrYqQ — ANI (@ANI) October 1, 2020

NCW writes to UP DGP over Hathras rape case

In a similarly disturbing incident that shook the nation, the NCW issued a notice to the UP police chief seeking an explanation for the cremation of the body of the Hathras gangrape victim by the cops allegedly without the consent of the family. Expressing their disapproval and 'shock' over the brutal assault on the woman and her subsequent death due to injuries, the NCW stated that the incident highlights the 'grim state of women in the society'. The commission sought a response from the UP DGP over the urgency to cremate the body of the victim in the absence of the family while asking them to reply 'at the earliest'. The 19-year-old Dalit woman was gang-raped on September 14 at her village in the Hathras district and succumbed to grievous injuries in a Delhi hospital on Tuesday.

(With inputs from ANI)