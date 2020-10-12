Woman And Child Assaulted In Bihar's Buxar, Woman Rescued While Child Succumbs

Amid the growing cases of crime against women, another brutal incident has come to light, this time in poll-bound Bihar where a woman and her five-year-old child were assaulted and dumped in a canal in Buxar district. The locals heard the woman's cries and rescued her, however, her child was found to be dead upon rescue.

"The woman was calling out for help. We were unable to get her out at first, somehow with great difficulty, we managed to pull her out," Locals who rescued the woman said

"Her legs were tied and her son was tied to her waist with a cloth," they added.

Police said the woman is currently receiving medical attention and the child's body has been sent for post mortem while one suspect has been arrested in connection with the crime.

Hathras and Balrampur incidents

The Buxar horror has sent shockwaves across the nation after the incidents of Hathras and Balrampur in September. A 19-year-old girl from lower caste died after allegedly being assaulted and gangraped by four upper-caste men in Uttar Pradesh's Hathras. Uttar Pradesh Police was also criticized for rushing with the funeral of the victim in the dark of the night without the family's consent. Uttar Pradesh government had suspended five police officers citing negligence in handling the investigation and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath referred the case to CBI.

Although the autopsy report has not mentioned rape, the report stated the death due to 'neck injury and trauma' as the woman was brutally assaulted. The government has announced an ex-gratia of Rs 25 lakhs, govt job to one family member and a house.

Also, the Allahabad High Court took suo-moto cognizance in the matter and the case was heard on Monday while the next hearing is scheduled for November 2.

Just days after the Hathras incident came to light, another 22-year-old woman in Balrampur was assaulted and allegedly gang-raped by two men who later succumbed to injuries. The accused have been arrested by the police and the Uttar Pradesh government has said the case will be heard in a fast track court to deliver justice to the deceased and her family.