Woman Arrested For Selling Drugs Escapes From Covid Isolation Ward

A woman arrested for selling banned drugs escaped from the isolation ward of Medinirai Medical College here in Palamu district, a police officer said on Thursday.

The woman was arrested last week after heroin was seized from her possession . She tested COVID-19 positive after her arrest and was kept in the isolation ward of the hospital under police custody, Additional Superintendent of Police, Vijay Shankar said.

The woman on Thursday morning escaped from the isolation ward of the hospital, the ASP said, adding that police arrested her again within hours from her native village Pokhraha.

