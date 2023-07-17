Woman Brutally Assaults Toll Plaza Staff In Greater Noida; Case Filed, Accused Arrested

In a shocking incident that took place at a toll plaza in Greater Noida, a female toll plaza staff member was subjected to a brutal assault by a woman after requesting toll payment. The incident occurred at the Luharli toll plaza, located in the Dadri police station area of Uttar Pradesh. The entire incident was captured on the toll plaza's CCTV camera, providing visual evidence of the shocking brutality.

In the video footage, a woman seated in a luxurious car alongside the driver can be seen seething with anger after the female toll plaza staffer dared to request toll payment from them. In a thunderous display of fury, the accused stormed into the toll booth, unleashing a torrent of verbal abuse upon the helpless toll plaza staff member. The toll worker, maintaining a composed silence, sat amidst the chaos when, in a shocking turn of events, the accused forcefully seized hold of her hair. With a terrifying burst of aggression, she launched an assault on the toll booth worker, yanking her down to the unforgiving ground.

Amidst this unsettling scene, the driver emerged in the video, stepping in to remove the accused from the booth. However, the unfolding drama refused to dissipate, as the accused brazenly tugged at the boom barrier, signaling the driver to proceed. Additionally, she appears to issue warnings to the other booth workers.

The video of the incident quickly went viral on social media platforms, sparking outrage among viewers. Following a complaint filed at the Dadri police station in Greater Noida, the accused woman was arrested by the authorities.