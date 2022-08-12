Woman Constable From Bihar Found Hanging At Pune Hotel

A 25-year-old woman police constable from Bihar was found hanging in her hotel room in Pune city on Thursday afternoon, local police said.

Constable Kavita Kumari, the deceased, was part of a police team from Muzaffarpur which had come here in connection with a probe, said an official of Pimpri-Chichwad Police.

It was suspected to be a case of suicide though no suicide note has been found, he said.

"She was found hanging in her room at a hotel located near Chandni Chowk around 1.30 pm. Further probe is on," the official said.