Woman Detained In B'luru For Holding 'Kashmiri Liberation' Poster; Investigation Underway

On Friday, a woman named Arudra was detained by the Bengaluru police for allegedly holding a poster demanding the "liberation" of multiple groups of people including Kashmiris. According to Bengaluru Police Commissioner Bhaskar Rao, she reached the venue of a protest organised by the Hindu Jagran Vedike who protested against the chanting of pro-Pakistan slogans. At that juncture, some people noticed the poster that she was carrying and objected to her presence.

Rao revealed that the police personnel had to rescue her. Thereafter, she was taken into custody along with the poster for her own safety. Moreover, he stated that the investigation was still going on. As per sources, no formal arrest has been made in this matter.

Bengaluru Police Commissioner remarked, “When the Hindu Jagran Vedike persons had gathered near Townhall, to whom the person was given by DCP Central to protest about yesterday evening’s incident, one single girl came there and sat there among those people with a placard in Kannada language showing Dalit Mukti, Kashmir Mukti and Muslim Mukti. And then, these people asked her to go from there. Then, a crowd gathered and we had to rescue that girl. And she has now been taken into our custody for her own safety along with her placard. We will find out where she has come from, what has happened and who exactly is responsible.”

He added, “She has not shouted anything. She has not said a single word till now. Let the investigation take place. It is too early for me to say anything.”

Possible connection with pro-Pakistan sloganeer being probed

Sources reveal that the whereabouts of Arudra and her family are being kept under the wraps for their safety. Reports indicate that she is a student of an engineering college in the Malleswaram area. Furthermore, the police have registered a suo moto case against Arudra under sections 153A and 153B of the Indian Penal Code for disturbing peace and harmony. Speaking to a news agency, ACP R Chandrashekhar said that the police was probing a possible connection between Arudra and Amulya, the woman who chanted ‘Pakistan Zindabad’ slogans at an anti-CAA rally in Bengaluru on Thursday.

