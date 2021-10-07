Woman Found Dead In UP's Muzaffarnagar

A 22-year-old woman was found dead at her home in a village here, police said on Thursday.

The incident took place in Sherpur Nagla village, which comes under the jurisdiction of Purkazi police station.

Anchal's body was found hanging from the ceiling on Wednesday evening, they said.

Her family alleged that she was killed by her husband and in-laws over dowry.

A case was registered against the woman's husband Kapil, his mother and sister under relevant sections of the IPC, the police said.

Anchal and Kapil got married on May 14, 2020.

