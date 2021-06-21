Woman Found Hanging, Husband Absconding In Kollam; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry

A 24-year-old woman, Vismaya was found hanging in her husband's house in Sasthamcotta, Kollam under mysterious circumstances. The girl's relatives alleged that the incident was a murder. A day before she had shared pictures of her injuries to her relatives.

The marriage between Kiran Kumar, a native of Kollam Poruvazhi, an officer in the Department of Motor Vehicles, and Vismaya, a native of Nilamel, took place in May last year. The relatives alleged that Kirankumar was constantly harassing Vismaya for dowry after marriage. Vismaya had sent a message on WhatsApp to his brother and sister-in-law about the assault last night. Pictures of the injuries were also sent to relatives. After this, the relatives came to know about the death of Vismaya inside the house this morning.

While husband Kiran Kumar is absconding, Vismaya's father Trivikraman Nair has told local media that this is a murder that followed her husband's domestic violence. The Women's Commission has voluntarily registered a case in the incident.

The father of the victim also stated there is already a case registered against Kiran for assaulting Vismaya's brother in a drunken state. He also stated the quarrel was over buying a car as dowry. Kiran wanted 10 lakh instead of the Toyota Harris car. The father of the victim also claimed he had gifted 1.2 acres of land along with 100 sovereign gold as dowry.

(Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)