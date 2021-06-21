Last Updated:

Woman Found Hanging, Husband Absconding In Kollam; Family Alleges Murder Over Dowry

Vismaya, a 24-year-old woman was found hanging inside her husband's house in Kollam. The woman's relatives alleged that she was murdered

Written By
Aswin Nandakumar
PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE

PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE


A 24-year-old woman, Vismaya was found hanging in her husband's house in Sasthamcotta, Kollam under mysterious circumstances. The girl's relatives alleged that the incident was a murder. A day before she had shared pictures of her injuries to her relatives.

The marriage between Kiran Kumar, a native of Kollam Poruvazhi, an officer in the Department of Motor Vehicles, and Vismaya, a native of Nilamel, took place in May last year. The relatives alleged that Kirankumar was constantly harassing Vismaya for dowry after marriage. Vismaya had sent a message on WhatsApp to his brother and sister-in-law about the assault last night. Pictures of the injuries were also sent to relatives. After this, the relatives came to know about the death of Vismaya inside the house this morning.

While husband Kiran Kumar is absconding, Vismaya's father Trivikraman Nair has told local media that this is a murder that followed her husband's domestic violence. The Women's Commission has voluntarily registered a case in the incident.

READ | Amarnath Yatra cancelled in wake of COVID-19; online 'aarti' & e-darshan for devotees

The father of the victim also stated there is already a case registered against Kiran for assaulting Vismaya's brother in a drunken state. He also stated the quarrel was over buying a car as dowry. Kiran wanted 10 lakh instead of the Toyota Harris car. The father of the victim also claimed he had gifted 1.2 acres of land along with 100 sovereign gold as dowry. 

READ | 'BJP to finalise Uttar Pradesh CM after assembly polls': Yogi's minister adds to confusion

 (Image Credits: PTI/REPRESENTATIVEIMAGE)

READ | Emilia Clarke addresses rumours of 'Solo: A Star Wars Story' sequel: 'I've heard nothing'
READ | Money Heist: On Pedro Alonso's birthday, here're best moments of 'Berlin' with 'Professor'
READ | 'DMRC staff acted swiftly,' says Delhi Metro after monkey takes ride in the train
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND