Woman Jumps To Death From Metro Station In Jaipur

A 30-year-old woman allegedly committed suicide by jumping on a road from the railing at Ramnagar metro station here, police said Saturday.

The woman has been identified as Bharti, a native of Madhya Pradesh, they said.

Bharti climbed the railing at Ramnagar metro station and jumped on the road on Friday night. She sustained multiple injuries and was rushed to the SMS Hospital, where she died during treatment, the police said.

The reason behind her extreme step is not yet known. Her family members have been informed about the incident, they said.

A case has been registered at Sodala police station and an investigation is underway, the police said.

(Disclaimer: This story is auto-generated from a syndicated feed; only the image & headline may have been reworked by www.republicworld.com)