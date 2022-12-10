Woman Kidnapped In Hyderabad Rescued, 31 Arrested: Police

A day after a woman was kidnapped here, she was safely rescued from the abductors and 31 people were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Saturday.

A group of about 50 people barged into the house of the woman, who is studying Bachelor of Dental Surgery (BDS), and kidnapped her under Adibatla police station limits on Friday.

The woman was forcibly taken away in a car, reportedly before her engagement, even as her mother suspected the hand of one man who had proposed to her daughter earlier.

"The woman has been rescued. She also attended her examination today. So far, 31 accused have been arrested. No one will be spared from stringent legal action," police said.

Asked about the incident and the person responsible for the kidnapping, a senior police official said: "It is a kidnapping case. She has been rescued and she is safe. We are further investigating".

The youngsters armed with sticks entered the house and ransacked it before taking the woman forcibly, police said, adding that the assailants attacked her relatives and neighbours when they resisted.

The accused had also damaged some parked vehicles, according to CCTV visuals.