Woman kills alcoholic husband in Rajasthan

Sikar (Raj), Jan 11 (PTI) A woman allegedly killed her abusive husband who was an alcoholic in Rajasthan’s Sikar district, police said on Tuesday.

Hansa Kanwar, a mother of two children, strangled her husband Govind Singh (35) with a rope in the Dadia area late on Monday night, Deputy Superintendent of Police Rajesh Arya said.

He said that a verbal spat broke out between the couple following which the woman strangled the husband and dragged for nearly 20 metres.

On information by locals, police rushed to the area and shifted the body to a mortuary, Arya said.

The body was handed over to family members after postmortem on Tuesday, he said, adding the woman has been arrested.

Police said the man was an alcoholic and would often beat his wife. PTI Corr SDA AQS AQS

