Woman Raped By 'exorcist' In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in the name of exorcism in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, officials said on Saturday.

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said the woman in her complaint on December 29 alleged that a man named Vakeel Raj Sheikh had called her on the pretext of practising exorcism and allegedly raped her when she reached his house.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the SC/ST Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vakeel Raj Sheikh from near a hotel on Saturday, he said.