Woman Raped By 'exorcist' In Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, Accused Arrested

The police have arrested a man for allegedly raping a woman in the name of exorcism in Uttar Pradesh's Sonbhadra, officials said on Saturday.

Press Trust Of India
UP

Superintendent of Police Yashveer Singh said the woman in her complaint on December 29 alleged that a man named Vakeel Raj Sheikh had called her on the pretext of practising exorcism and allegedly raped her when she reached his house.

Based on the complaint, a case has been registered against the accused under various sections of the SC/ST Act.

Acting on a tip-off, police arrested Vakeel Raj Sheikh from near a hotel on Saturday, he said. 

