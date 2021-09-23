Woman Raped, Murdered In Telangana; Two Held

A 54-year-old woman was allegedly raped and murdered in Nalgonda district and two persons were arrested in connection with the incident, police said on Thursday.

According to a senior police official, a 40-year-old man raped the woman at his house in Mushampally village and later he along with his associate allegedly murdered the woman by banging her head against the wall at around noon on Wednesday.

Both the accused were in drunken condition when the incident happened, the official said.

The woman was on her way to her grocery shop when she went inside the compound of the prime accused's house to pluck some flowers, Nalgonda district superintendent of police A V Ranganath told PTI.

The man pulled the woman inside his house and later raped her, police said, adding he later murdered her with the support of his accomplice.

After some time the second accused came out of the house and informed the matter to the brother-in-law of the deceased, who after reaching the spot found the woman in pool of blood with the prime accused standing beside the body, police said.

Some villagers thrashed the duo after coming to know about the incident and later handed them over to police, the official said.

On Wednesday some villagers held a dharna in Nalgonda town demanding justice and the police assured them of speedy trial through a fast track court.

