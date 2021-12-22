Woman Shot At Over Family Dispute By Three Bike-borne Youths At Bhopa Village

A woman was shot at by three bike-borne men at a village in Bhopa area here allegedly over family dispute with her in-laws, police said.

The incident happened at Baruki village on Tuesday when the victim Sonam was working in the fields.

The victim was recuperating at a hospital, police said.

According to a complaint lodged by her father, Sonam was living with her parents after the family dispute with her in-laws and the attack on her daughter was their handiwork.

Sonam was married to Anuj about seven years ago, they said.

