Woman Stabbed On Hyderabad Road Out Of Danger, Cops Confirm; Search For Stalker Underway

The Police official provided an update on the woman's condition who was stabbed on a busy Hyderabad road and said she is responding to treatment and recovering

Vidyashree S

After a woman was stabbed by her stalker in broad daylight in Hyderabad, Inspector Uma Maheshwar Rao, Kanchanbagh PS provided an update on the woman's condition and said she is currently out of danger. It is further learned that the police are searching for the man who was caught on the camera stabbing a woman multiple times in Hafeez Baba Nagar after she allegedly refused to marry him. 

"She is out of danger now. Search on for accused", Inspector Uma Maheshwar Rao, Kanchanbagh PS told ANI.

Woman stabbed multiple times on Hyderabad road

On Friday, the incident of a woman being stabbed by her stalker was reported at around 1:30 pm in Kanchanbagh police station limits of Hyderabad. The victim was attacked for allegedly rejecting the man’s marriage proposal. She was rushed to Owaisi Hospital for treatment.

“Noor Banu, aged 45, was stabbed by Habeeb who stays near her house. He was harassing her for the past few days and wanted to marry her. However, the woman refused his proposal. So, he stabbed her,” the police official said.

Habeeb had been harassing Noor Banu since she lost her husband in March.

According to the report, the stabbing was caught on CCTV where the victim was crossing the street when the accused attacked her from behind while no one intervened to help her. 

Hyderabad honour killing

A man named Nagaraj was stabbed to death at the Saroornagar Tehsildar office on May 4. It was an honour killing incident where the brother of a Muslim girl Ashrin Sultana had killed her husband for being a Dalit and marrying her sister.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (LB Nagar Zone) Sunpreet Singh told reporters a murder case under relevant IPC sections and the SC/ST (Prevention of Atrocities) Amendment Act, 2015 was registered against the attackers Syed Mobin Ahmed and Mohammed Masood Ahmed. Both the accused were arrested by the Police on Thursday. 

