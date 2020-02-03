Woman Teacher tied, Dragged On Road By TMC Leader In Bengal; NCW Seeks Detail report

The National Commission for Women on Monday issued a strong statement after video of a school teacher in West Bengal being heckled and beaten up by a TMC leader went viral on social media. Taking to Twitter, the NCW stated that it is deeply disturbed with the news of this incident and is also concerned about the safety of the woman.

Adding further they also informed about having written a letter to DGP Shri. Virendra (IPS) demanding immediate arrest of the culprits involved and to send a detailed report of the matter at the earliest.

#NCW is deeply disturbed by this reported incident and the safety of the woman. We have written and contacted DGP Shri. Virendra (IPS) to arrest the culprits involved in atrocities against women and take strict action and sent detail report ASAP @sharmarekha https://t.co/2Jm8ET2jxW — NCW (@NCWIndia) February 3, 2020

Rekha Sharma Condemns incident

Earlier in the day, NCW Chairperson Rekha Sharma had also taken to her official Twitter handle and condemned the dreadful behaviour of the TMC leader. Calling the incident of violence against the woman 'too much,' she had called for the state government to let the law enforcement agencies work independently in the state.

Adding further to her tweet, she had accused West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee of not letting the law enforcement agencies work independently.

Taking cognizance...#westbengal Police is under tremendous pressure from government and on Many occasions they have mentioned unofficially to me in that past. @MamataOfficial is not letting them work indipendently and that why the crime is on rise. https://t.co/4BnDDz9E4S — Rekha Sharma (@sharmarekha) February 3, 2020

Woman teacher heckled & attacked by TMC leader in West Bengal

A Trinamool Congress Panchyat leader was sacked by the party on Monday after shocking visuals of him allegedly assaulting a teacher in Dinajpur, West Bengal, went viral on social media.

The woman teacher was protesting against the building of a village road, which was encroaching her land. When the TMC leader arrived, he tied the female teacher, heckled her and dragged her in the entire village before the villagers later stepped up against the leader and rescued the woman. A complaint has been registered by the local police authorities, but so far no arrest has been made in the matter. The TMC leader is allegedly absconding.

The National Commission of Woman also took note of the incident and has demanded the police authorities to take strict action against the accused TMC politician.

